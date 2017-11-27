Off-duty firefighter saves man's life while at gym

An off-duty Fayette County firefighter sprung into action when needed, saving the life of a man who had went into cardiac arrest while at a gym.

Fayette County firefighter Nic Gilmer was at the gym when he saw the man go into cardiac arrest. He began CPR, while a coworker called 911.

Paramedics arrived on scene and continued the process until the man was resuscitated.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is doing okay.

Gilmer's quick response helped save the man's life.

