Clerk's touching gesture prompts man to do the same

A man says a clerk who bought groceries for a customer who didn't have enough money to pay for them prompted him to do a similar gesture for a customer who was waiting in line behind him.

The man took a picture of the clerk who works at the Publix location on Cambellton Road in Fairburn.

In his Facebook post he wrote, "Sierra pulled out her own debit card and paid for a customer's groceries who didn't have enough money. So today at Wal-Mart I decided to pay for the customer’s groceries behind me. This is what Thanksgiving is all about."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.