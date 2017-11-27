Clean, old fashioned hate makes its way to the stands

It may have stayed in control on the football field but two men displayed their own version of clean, old fashioned hate during the annual Georgia-Georgia Tech game on Saturday.

Sports and pop culture site Busted College posted a video of two men fighting in the stands during the rivalry game, and it didn't stay clean.

By the way, the Bulldogs won the game 38-7. They've won 14 out of the last 17 games played in the series.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.