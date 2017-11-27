Peachtree Corners considers driverless vehicles

Metro Atlanta is home to some of the worst traffic congestion in the nation. Leaders in the City of Peachtree Corners are exploring the idea of autonomous vehicles.

Fifty thousand cars a day travel along Highway 141 through the heart of Gwinnett County’s largest city.

"We can’t just widen the road until there is no more ground left," said Public Works Director Greg Ramsey.

Ramsey said the city is considering an innovative traffic solution which metro Atlanta has never seen before.

"Autonomous vehicles are going to be coming," said Ramsey. "Sooner maybe rather than later and we want to be ready for that. We want our infrastructure to be ready for that. We want to take advantage of new ways to solve congestion."

City leaders are working on a pilot program to add driverless shuttles to a one mile stretch of technology parkway between 141 and Spalding Drive where many people work.

"So if we can eliminate a trip in your car going to the grocery store at lunch or going and grabbing a sandwich at lunch and you can just get on an autonomous vehicle and make that trip that helps a little bit with that congestion issue," said Ramsey.

Other cities around the country are already using the technology. And if it becomes a feasible option in Peachtree Corners, officials have hopes of extending the route to the city’s new town center which is currently under construction and located across from the popular forum shopping center.

"For the people that live in townhomes and don’t have a car, for the people that live in apartments and for the people that walk to work every day, that would be great," said resident Desi Levan.

"We have a huge traffic problem here," said Ramsey. "We’re at the confluence of some very huge corridors and so we have to be creative and take advantage of new technology to find good solutions that are going to work for decades."

City leaders expect to complete the feasibility study as early as next year and will have a better idea at that point in time what the cost will be to taxpayers and whether this concept will even work.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.