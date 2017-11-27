Statue of boxer Evander Holyfield to be displayed in Woodruff Park

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed announced Monday a statue of boxing legend Evander Holyfield soon be displayed at Woodruff Park.

Reed says Holyfield has been a true asset to Atlanta, claiming our city as home. The 4-time world heavyweight champion won bronze at the 1984 summer Olympics in the Light Heavyweight Division.

Holyfield was at the press conference and he spent most of his time giving credit to the support system he had growing up. He says at the top of that list was his mother, and the Boys and Girls Club.

The statue will cost tax payers an estimated $90,000. It is being created by artist Brian Hanlon who did statues of Dominique Wilkins, Bobby Cox and Charles Barkley.

The statue will be erected next month.

