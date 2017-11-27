Alicia Roberts joins CBS 46 as a Reporter, joining Sharon Reed, Ben Swann and Paul Ossmann at 4, 5, 6 and 11pm on CBS 46 and 9pm on Peachtree TV.

Roberts comes from the Atlanta Braves where she was an on-air Pre-Game and In-Game Host. Prior to that, Roberts was a reporter and anchor at stations including WEWS, WFLA and WCAU and MLB for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Roberts has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Temple University and a Master of Science in Communications from Drexel University.