SEC warns fans of counterfeit championship tickets

It’s one of the hottest tickets in town. The deep south’s oldest rivalry comes to the Mercedes-Benz stadium this week.

People are willing to dish out some serious money for tickets and the SEC is warning fans to beware of counterfeit championship tickets.

The game is already sold out and the SEC is warning fans about counterfeit tickets now being sold online. If you’re in the market for tickets, here’s what safety features you need to look for.

Tickets must have the authentic sec holographic foil on the back of the ticket. Within the foil, the words “Southeastern Conference” and SEC circle logos should appear and disappear when rotating the ticket back and forth. The white lettering and all the blue panels on the front of the ticket should be laminated.

The SEC advises fans to buy tickets on the SEC Fan to Fan Marketplace, a Ticketmaster company. But many will go a different route. A quick check at Craigslist shows just how in demand the tickets are. They’re going for hundreds and thousands of dollars.

And it’s not just online scammers trying to rip you off. Beware of scalpers near the stadium trying to do the same thing.

There will be a ticket-validation window at the main box office beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Those with counterfeit or stolen tickets will not be allowed in the game.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.