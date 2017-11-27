Jasmina Alston - CBS46 News

Jasmina Alston comes to CBS46 from ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama. There she was a multimedia journalist working out of the East Alabama bureau. 

Prior to Birmingham, Jasmina was the political reporter for WDHN in Dothan, Alabama, covering state and local politics. 

As a graduate of Georgia State University, Jasmina is excited to be back in Atlanta. 