1 killed after crash involving 2 school buses

A person was killed after a crash involving two school buses in Douglas County Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Chapel Hill and Central Church Road.

The car ran a red light and hit the first bus, bounced off it, and hit a second bus, according to a spokesperson with Douglas County Schools.

The school spokesperson says both buses were transporting students from Chapel Hill Middle School.

At least one student was treated for minor injuries, according to the spokesperson. Meanwhile, officials say the person driving the car was killed in the accident. The victim's identify has not been released.

