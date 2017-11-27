DeKalb County fights blight

The blight fight is on in DeKalb County with more than 5,000 tons of illegally dumped material being removed this year.

CEO Michael Thurmond made it one of his top priorities after taking office and so far workers have removed debris and litter from more than 3500 miles of roadway. But it's a constant battle which is far from over.

As a member of the Greater Towers Neighborhood Association, Harold Phillips has been working hard to clean-up blight in the community for years.

"People just don't care. A lot of people don't," said Phillips.

The good news is that DeKalb County leaders have now joined the blight fight. So far this year, workers have removed more than 5600 tons of debris, illegally dumped material and litter.

"You could not see the property from the street. Everything was just overgrown. Even the top of the house had stuff on top of it."

While progress is being made, there is still much to be done like eliminating the years of blight at the Brannon Hill condos in Clarkston and Presidential Tower at Spaghetti Junction.

"It's good that the county is finally reaching out to do something about these properties," said Phillips.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.