City to spend $4M on art

The City of Atlanta is spending more than four million dollars of your money on art. The plan approved by the Mayor and City Council will buy nine sculptures.

These sculptures are part of the last big public art purchase in Atlanta for the Olympic games. Perhaps the best seen art in the city, right on Piedmont and Juniper over the downtown connector.

The new art coming will be very different. The nine artists chosen include:

Alicja Kwade Polish: http://alicjakwade.com/works

Willie Cole; New Jersey: http://www.alexanderandbonin.com/artist/willie-cole

Ryan Gander; English wheelchair http://www.lissongallery.com/exhibitions/ryan-gander-i-see-straight-through-you

Byung Hoon Choi; Korean… elegant contrast https://choifile.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/cooper-hewitt-2017.pdf

Yinka Shoniebare MBE; London-Nigeria http://www.stephenfriedman.com/artists/yinka-shonibare-mbe/

Juame Plensa; Spanish http://jaumeplensa.com/

Ugo Rondinone European http://www.gladstonegallery.com/artist/ugo-rondinone/work/fullscreen#&panel1-3

Katharina Grosse; German https://www.gagosian.com/artists/katharina-grosse/selected-works

Radcliffe Bailey. ATLANTA! http://www.jackshainman.com/artists/radcliffe-bailey/

Earlier this year, Mayor Reed established the Renew Atlanta Public Art Curatorial Committee to advise on selecting artists and artwork. Committee members were selected for their curatorial expertise and community arts leadership. Committee members include:

• Lisa Cremin, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Chairwoman;

• Andrea Barnwell, Director, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art;

• Sarah Schleuning, Curator of Decorative Arts, High Museum of Art;

• Alexandra Sachs, Executive Director, SCAD FASH (museum);

• Daniel Fuller, Curator, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center;

• Nickitas Demos, Director, Center for Collaborative and International Arts, Georgia State University;

• Rebecca Cochran, Curator, Weiland Collection;

• Shawyna Harris, Curator, African American and African Diasporic Art, Georgia Museum of Art;

• Madison Cario, Director, Ferst Center for the Arts, Georgia Tech;

• Victoria Camblin, Editor and Artistic Director, Art Papers; and

• Milton Clipper, retired CEO, PBA/WABE.

