Postal worker shot, killed at DeKalb County post office

A postal worker was shot and killed at a DeKalb County post office Monday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the back loading area of the post office in the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

The victim was shot in the head and later died at a nearby hospital. She has yet to be identified.

