Postal worker shot, killed at DeKalb County post office

Police are searching for as many as five juveniles in connection to the theft of several guns from a DeKalb County pawn shop.More >
Police are searching for as many as five juveniles in connection to the theft of several guns from a DeKalb County pawn shop.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Police say four Asian males were trying to break into cars in a neighborhood near Lexington Drive and Arlington Way.More >
Police say four Asian males were trying to break into cars in a neighborhood near Lexington Drive and Arlington Way.More >
The suspect, 19-year-old Jaileteef Williams, was found on the ground in front of the store when officers arrived.More >
The suspect, 19-year-old Jaileteef Williams, was found on the ground in front of the store when officers arrived.More >
Police are searching for as many as five juveniles in connection to the theft of several guns from a DeKalb County pawn shop.More >
Police are searching for as many as five juveniles in connection to the theft of several guns from a DeKalb County pawn shop.More >
The blight fight is on in DeKalb County with more than 5,000 tons of illegally dumped material being removed this year.More >
The blight fight is on in DeKalb County with more than 5,000 tons of illegally dumped material being removed this year.More >
The threat of immigration raids is hitting some metro Atlanta businesses right in the wallet.More >
The threat of immigration raids is hitting some metro Atlanta businesses right in the wallet.More >
Leaders in the City of Peachtree Corners are exploring the idea of autonomous vehicles.More >
Leaders in the City of Peachtree Corners are exploring the idea of autonomous vehicles.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
A person was killed after a crash involving two school buses in Douglas County Monday afternoon.More >
A person was killed after a crash involving two school buses in Douglas County Monday afternoon.More >
The threat of immigration raids is hitting some metro Atlanta businesses right in the wallet.More >
The threat of immigration raids is hitting some metro Atlanta businesses right in the wallet.More >
A crowded mall in New York's Hudson Valley was evacuated Sunday after a gun discharged into the floor, causing minor injuries to two bystanders, police said.More >
A crowded mall in New York's Hudson Valley was evacuated Sunday after a gun discharged into the floor, causing minor injuries to two bystanders, police said.More >