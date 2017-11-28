1 dead after family dispute turns deadly

A man is dead after he was fatally stabbed by a family member at an Atlanta hotel early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened just after midnight at the Cheshire Motor Inn on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta.

Police say two cousins from Virginia checked into the hotel and later got into an argument. One of the men allegedly stabbed the other in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault.

