Strip club owners say tax is "unconstitutional"

Some metro Atlanta strip club owners are suing the state to stop a new tax from going into effect.

Owners of the Pink Pony and Mardi Gras are just two of the clubs involved in the lawsuit.

The new tax requires strip clubs and similar venues to pay either a $5,000 fee or one percent of their overall revenue to a new "Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children" fund.

The fund was created to provide housing and other services to child sex trafficking victims.

The new tax goes into effect on January 1.

