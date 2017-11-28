Juveniles steal weapons from DeKalb County pawn shop

Police are searching for as many as five juveniles in connection to the theft of several guns from a DeKalb County pawn shop.

The guns were stolen from the Candler Road Pawn Shop in Decatur. Police say the suspects cut the lock off the door around 3 a.m. on November 20 and took at least 10 guns from the store.

The suspects ransacked the store and broke several glass casings that house the weapons.

Police were able to recover one of the guns.

DeKalb County Police Lieutenant Brian DeLoach says the suspects carjacked a victim earlier in the day leading up to the burglary.

A $5,000 reward has been issued for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.

Watch the surveillance video

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.