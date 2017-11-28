Family's truck loaded with Christmas gifts stolen from Toys-R-Us

A family is reeling after thieves stole their pick up truck that was loaded with Christmas gifts from a Henry County Toy-R-Us location.

Justin Flynn says he was using the Ford F-350 pickup truck to haul equipment for the family's bounce house business. He says he was parked at the Toys-R-Us location in McDonough and when he came out of the store, the truck was gone.

Toys-R-Us representatives say they're cooperating with investigators but Flynn says he doesn't think that's the case.

"I asked him about Toys-R-Us because they had posted a tweet saying they were working diligently with the police to try to get the video and things like that," said Flynn. "He said that they didn't contact them at all, they haven't spoken to them at all."

CBS46 reached out to Toys-R-Us but did not hear back.

The truck has a Georgia license tag of PFL 3284. If you have any information on the truck's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.