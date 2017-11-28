Crash shuts down EB I-20 in Rockdale County

A four-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes on I-20 in Rockdale County but two lanes have reopened and traffic is slowly moving through.

The crash happened near the intersection with Sigman Road in Conyers.

At least five people were injured in the crash but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews are clearing the scene and GDOT reports the roadway should fully reopen around 9:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off to Evans Mill Rd.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

