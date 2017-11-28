Elderly man reported missing in Spalding County found safe

Police searching for a Spalding County man who disappeared during the early morning hours on Monday have located him and he is safe.

Waymon Scullark, 79, is an African-American man who is believed to suffering with dementia. He is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit with white tennis shoes.

He may have been driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander with Mississippi license tags.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.

