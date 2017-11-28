1 dead, 1 injured in Gwinnett County shootout - CBS46 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Gwinnett County shootout

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

One person is dead and another is injured following a shootout in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

The shots were fired around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Friendship Road and Duncan Ives Drive in Buford.

Police were called to the area after a witness heard several gunshots and called 911. Officers found one victim who had sustained non life-threatening injuries.

A shot distance away, officer found another victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what led up to the shooting. No identities have been released.

