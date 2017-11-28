1 dead, another injured in Gwinnett Co. shooting

Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating a shooting and homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 3 a.m. a Duncan Park neighborhood resident reported hearing gunshots.

A man in his early 20’s was found with a gunshot wound in front of the neighborhood clubhouse on Express Lane.

The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries and was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

A second victim was found deceased in a vehicle nearly 300 yards away from the original crime scene just before 7 a.m.

The vehicle was located along a dirt road behind the neighborhood that falls within Hall County limits.

Gwinnett County Police Department’s K9 and Aviation unit are canvassing the scene in search for additional victims, suspects and evidence.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

