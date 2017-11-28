Teacher charged after allegedly snorting cocaine In classroom - CBS46 News

Teacher charged after allegedly snorting cocaine In classroom

By WGCL Digital Team
CHICAGO (CBS NEWS) -

An Indiana high school English teacher has been charged with felony drug possession after she was recorded by students apparently using cocaine in her classroom.

Samantha Marie Cox, 24, a teacher at Lake Central High School, was charged with possession of cocaine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

