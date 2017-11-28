SEC Championship means big day for counterfeit tickets

Saturday is a big day for football fans, but it's also a big day for those selling counterfeit tickets.

"Tickets sell anywhere from $500 to $2,000 on the secondary market," says Martin Spatt, who is head of sales for Empire Tickets. He's referring to the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For Empire Tickets, it's a time to do what they do best.

"You're talking about cities coming from the Southeast, coming into town," says Spatt.

They've been doing this for over 20 years and Spatt says they've seen it all and work to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"A lot of strangers selling tickets that aren't familiar to the area, a lot of the fans won't know them," says Spatt.

Spatt says to do your research when it comes to counterfeit tickets. What has the person sold in the past? Are they part of the Better Business Bureau?

"The problem with criminals is they're really good at what they do," says Spatt.

He tells me he's seen cases where the same seat was sold to 10 people.

"When you're spending $500 to $2,000 on a ticket, please don't do it 15 minutes before the game," says Spatt.

The tickets released so far are cardboard with different colors and elevations on the back, and different water seals and bar codes.

"The touch, the texture, the color, the authenticity and the special water marks is what you're looking for," says Spatt.

Those at Empire Tickets say if you have any questions about a ticket, they are happy to answer any questions to help you figure out if your ticket is real or not.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.