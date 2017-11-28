Norwood says endorsement by Shirley Franklin a 'sea change'

For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.

Norwood called that, and other endorsements she's gotten in recent days a "sea change" in the race. But current mayor Kasim Reed says none of that will help her beat his preferred candidate, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

For Norwood, the endorsements continued Tuesday, this time with a diverse coalition of union and community leaders. Former mayoral candidate John Eaves was the latest Democrat to defect from the party line to endorse Norwood.

"She has the willingness, she had this team approach for how we elect people, and work to make this city better," says Eaves. "I also think that she represents a decisively different posture than the current administration."

But the attacks also continued with the circulation of an audio tape of Norwood that purports to show she's a closet Republican.

"It is absolutely false. It has been doctored, it has been spliced to give a false representation," says Eaves. "That's not the first time in this campaign that has happened to Mary Norwood. I'm hoping it will be the last."

With the endorsement of Franklin, some political observers think painting Norwood as a Republican is a moot point.

"It's very unlikely that any voters who are voting in the runoff are going to be swayed by the fact that Mary Norwood is a Republican, Mary Norwood is a Trump voter, and I think that endorsement from Shirley Franklin further cements that," says Eaves.

Meanwhile, Franklin's former protege, Kasim Reed, was talking trash at City Hall -- actual trash, as in the city's new high-tech waste bins. The mayor has endorsed Bottoms and says Norwood is desperate.

"She know that she's losing so she's running a very negative and aggressive campaign to try and make up ground," says Reed. "My sense is it's too little too late."

Bottoms was announcing a new unprecedented plan to fight corruption at City Hall with transparency that she says Norwood avoids.

