Norwood says endorsement by Shirley Franklin a 'sea change'

Police are searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since she left her home in College Park on Sunday.More >
Police are searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since she left her home in College Park on Sunday.More >
Fertility specialists say new research about egg quality is prompting more young, single women to freeze their eggs.More >
Fertility specialists say new research about egg quality is prompting more young, single women to freeze their eggs.More >
A man is recovering after he was shot several times while trying to break up a robbery at a gas station in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
A man is recovering after he was shot several times while trying to break up a robbery at a gas station in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
Saturday is a big day for football fans, but it's also a big day for those selling counterfeit tickets.More >
Saturday is a big day for football fans, but it's also a big day for those selling counterfeit tickets.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network announced.More >
Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network announced.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Postal employees returned to work less than 24 hours after a female co-worker was shot and killed on the job.More >
Postal employees returned to work less than 24 hours after a female co-worker was shot and killed on the job.More >
One man is dead and another is critically injured following a fire at a Cobb County home late Tuesday night.More >
One man is dead and another is critically injured following a fire at a Cobb County home late Tuesday night.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
Facebook has responded to a CBS46 investigation into the Russian hacker scandal.More >
Facebook has responded to a CBS46 investigation into the Russian hacker scandal.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.More >
A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.More >
CBS46 talked with candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms for the first in a series of in-depth conversations. For Bottoms, winning against an unprecedented crowd of qualified candidates for mayor was a herculean task, but beating Mary Norwood will be just as hard.More >
CBS46 talked with candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms for the first in a series of in-depth conversations. For Bottoms, winning against an unprecedented crowd of qualified candidates for mayor was a herculean task, but beating Mary Norwood will be just as hard.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out.More >
In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out.More >
Mary Norwood, one of the front-runners in the race to replace Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, is doing damage control after a woman claims the Norwood campaign is violating her rights.More >
Mary Norwood, one of the front-runners in the race to replace Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, is doing damage control after a woman claims the Norwood campaign is violating her rights.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >