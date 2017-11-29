Elderly man, pet dog killed in house fire

One man is dead and another is critically injured following a fire at a Cobb County home late Tuesday night.

The fire started around 10 p.m. at the home on Landmark Court in Marietta.

Police say a man in his 80's died in the fire while another man was critically injured. The family dog was also killed.

It is unclear how many people lived inside the home.

No word on the cause of the fire and identities of the victims have not been released.

