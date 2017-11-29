Good Samaritan shot trying to break up robbery

The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for two men accused of stealing packages off the front porch of an Ellenwood home on Tuesday.More >
A man is recovering after he was shot several times while trying to break up a robbery at a gas station in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
Postal employees returned to work less than 24 hours after a female co-worker was shot and killed on the job.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following a shootout in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.More >
A man in his early 20’s was found with a gunshot wound in front of the neighborhood clubhouse on Express Lane.More >
Police are searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since she left her home in College Park on Sunday.More >
Fertility specialists say new research about egg quality is prompting more young, single women to freeze their eggs.More >
A man is recovering after he was shot several times while trying to break up a robbery at a gas station in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
Saturday is a big day for football fans, but it's also a big day for those selling counterfeit tickets.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network announced.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Postal employees returned to work less than 24 hours after a female co-worker was shot and killed on the job.More >
One man is dead and another is critically injured following a fire at a Cobb County home late Tuesday night.More >
