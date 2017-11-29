Good Samaritan shot trying to break up robbery

A man is recovering after he was shot several times while trying to break up a robbery at a gas station in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Texaco gas station on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say a man was cleaning up the store when three suspects tried to rob him. Another man tried to intervene and that's when he was shot at least five times.

He was taken to Grady Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspects got away in a white-colored sedan.

Police recovered both weapons used in the shootings.

"They shot approximately 20 shots at each other. The suspects were able to flee the scene in their white sedan," said Atlanta Police Captain Brian Schiffbauer. "The victim was shot five times and was taken to Grady Hospital."

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

