Police searching for missing teen last seen on Sunday

Police are searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since she left her home in College Park on Sunday.

Yaniya Carter, 14, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Sunday in the Kent Road area of College Park.

Carter is 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact police.

