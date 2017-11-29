Missing Florida teen withdraws money from Georgia ATM

New information on a missing Florida teen believed to be traveling with her high school's soccer coach.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a surveillance camera captured 17 year-old Caitlyn Frisina withdrawing $200 from an ATM machine in St. Mary's, Georgia. St. Mary's is just across the Florida/Georgia border, about 300 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Police say Frisina left her home with 27 year-old Rian Rodriguez late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rodriguez is the coach of the boy's soccer team at Fort White High School. Frisina plays on the girl's team.

The department also says they've received tips about the pair being in North Georgia and in South Carolina. They're believed to be traveling in a red, 2001 Mercury Sable with the Florida license tag Z04CSC.

Frisina is described as a white female standing about 5'7" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male standing around 5'10" tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the couple's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005.

A Fla. MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Caitlyn Frisina, W/F, 17yo, 5'7", 135lbs, BR hair & eyes, from Lake City. May be w/ Rian Rodriguez. May be heading north in 2001 red Mercury Sable, FL tag Z04CSC. Have info? Contact Columbia Co. SO at 386-719-2005 or 911. pic.twitter.com/0hAXufqJbE — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 28, 2017

