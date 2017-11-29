Thieves caught on camera stealing Amazon packages off front porch

The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for two men accused of stealing packages off the front porch of an Ellenwood home on Tuesday.

The thefts occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the home on Boulder Gate Drive.

In the surveillance video, two men are seen quickly gathering up two large Amazon packages before making a run for it. They jump into a black, two-door vehicle that appears to be a Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you've seen the men in the video or have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 404-286-7990.

