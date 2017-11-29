Man accused of stealing over $20,000 in diamonds from jewelry store

Dunwoody Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of diamonds from an area jewelry store on November 22.

The thefts allegedly happened around 11 a.m.

The name of the business has not been released.

Police say the suspect asked the store clerk to see a 1.5 carat diamond. He then asked to see a 2 carat diamond and before the clerk could get them back, the man fled the store on foot.

The value of the diamonds is estimated to be around $20,998.

The suspects is described as a black male around 6 feel tall with a light complexion. He has thinning hair and was seen on the surveillance video wearing a white dress shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

