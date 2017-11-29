Calhoun High School student posts threatening photo on Snapchat

A student at Calhoun High School will face discipline after allegedly posting a threatening photo to Snapchat.

The student posted a photo of a gun next to a picture of Columbine High School, site of the infamous school shooting in 1999. A caption also says "Can't wait for lunch."

School officials took immediate action and the student will face appropriate consequences.

The school issued this statement on their Facebook page regarding the matter:

"Today (Tuesday), a student at Calhoun High School made an extremely poor judgment in posting a threatening image to social media. Please rest assured that there was no viable threat to our students. We are very appreciative of our students, teachers and community members who brought this to our attention. We took immediate action and are handling with an appropriate response."

