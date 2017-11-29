Governor Deal announces Innovation Fund grant award winners

Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.

The grants are administered through the Innovation Fund, a competitive grant program that provides funding to school districts, traditional public schools, charter schools and regional education service agencies to further advance student achievement in Georgia.

“The educators behind these programs are dedicated to piloting innovative approaches to education for use across the state,” said Deal. “I am confident these grants will provide schools and education groups with effective opportunities to transform educational experiences for many of Georgia’s students. Together, we will continue working to ensure that every student receives the tools necessary for academic achievement and lifelong success.”

Implementation Grants will provide each winner up to $700,000 over two and a half years to pilot an innovative education program aligned with one of the Innovation Fund priority areas. Scaling Grants will provide each winner up to $700,000 over two and a half years to scale a successful existing program to serve more students, teachers or leaders.

The grant award winners and their respective programs include:

Implementation Grants

Clarke County School District: Pathway of Support: Trauma-Informed Care

Crisp County School System: Early SUCCESS: Strategies for Underserved Children, Community Engagement, and Social-emotional Support

Scaling Grant

Westside High School: Bibb County School District: Westside STEAM Magnet High School RTI-Based Personalized Learning Program

