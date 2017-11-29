Police: Man strikes roommate with metal baseball bat

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man involved in a physical attack against his roommate.

Steven Trevor Knight, 31, is accused of hitting his roommate with a metal baseball bat at a location in the 5100 block of Timberline Trail.

Authorities also say Knight knocked a hole in an interior wall within the residence with the bat as well as kicked in the front door of the residence, damaging the locking mechanism.

Deputies say Knight physically resisted being placed in the back of the patrol/ transport vehicle after being arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and obstruction. He was booked in at the Hall County Jail.

This case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

