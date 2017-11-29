Armed thieves take cash from unattended register at gas station

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a BP gas station, early Wednesday morning.

An attendant told authorities, three men entered the store located in the 1300 block of Rumble Road. While the attendant was sticking a drink cooler, one of the men went behind the counter and began to take money from the cash register.

The attendant said after confronting the male, the thief presented a weapon towards the attendant. The attendant, who was also carrying a weapon, fired a single shot in the direction of the unknown male but did not strike him.

All three accomplices fled the area in a dark-colored pick-up truck in the direction of Interstate 75.

If you have any information related to this armed robbery and aggravated assault at this location, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.