DeKalb Co. PD ID's suspect in postal worker murder

The DeKalb County Police Department has identified the suspect wanted for the murder of 22-year-old postal worker Tyrika Terrell.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Quantez D'Ante Tyre. Officials said Tyre killed Terrell at 6 p.m. Monday after he waited outside of her job at the U.S. Post Office on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

Police said Tyre fled on foot toward Wesley Chapel Road and is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black man standing 5'8 tall and weighing 160 pounds.

