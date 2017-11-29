Dialysis port removed from Baby AJ during surgery

Baby AJ is recovering in the hospital after having his dialysis port removed Wednesday morning.

Carmellia, AJ's mother, told CBS46 reporter Karyn Greer her son is continuing to have tough days because his bladder has not be able to perform functions until now.

AJ had lifesaving kidney transplant surgery a week ago. The kidney was from a deceased donor and CBS46 was told it should last him 30 years.

Carmellia started classes Wednesday to learn about the three new medications AJ will need to take for the rest of his life so that his kidney will not be rejected by his body.

The family is hopeful AJ will be able to return home by the weekend.

