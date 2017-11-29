APD beefs up security for SEC Championship

Saturday, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be packed with Georgia and Auburn fans for the SEC Championship.

People visiting Atlanta or any big city know they have to think about their safety.

"There's a lot of bad people on this earth you know and unfortunately the world we live in I think that really anywhere is a target for sick people," said Zakk Schroeter.

Atlanta Police are stepping up their game for the championship this weekend. They will make sure everyone is safe with increased officers in the downtown area.

"A lot of it you will be able to see. You will see many more uniformed officers on the street, you'll see more bicycle patrols, foot patrols, officers on Segway throughout the area," said Major Commander Darin Schierbaum.

They will work twelve hour shifts. Officers normally off on Saturday will also we working. There will also be undercover officers mingling with the crowd.

