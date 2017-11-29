No more free parking in county garage

Cobb County leaders are tackling one of the most emotional hot button issues in suburbia.
Tuesday night a unanimous vote of the county commission agreed to change the parking fees in the county-owned parking decks in Marietta.
The growing population is making a once normal nuisance a very big deal.
Two Marietta parking officers work full-time enforcing the free for 2 hours limit. There is a $25 fine if you overstay, $50 for the second offense.
Two dozen restaurants on the square are doing big business with free county subsidized parking after 5 p.m.. That is going to change February 1, 2018.
