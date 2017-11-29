29 thefts reported in Conyers neighborhoods

Police say 29 thefts were reported across neighborhoods in Conyers late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The suspects stole items from unlocked vehicles in the Valley Oaks, Lakeview Drive and O'Kelly Street neighborhoods, according to a spokesperson with the Conyers Police Department.

The spokesperson says the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

