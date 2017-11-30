Keisha Lance Bottoms releases tax returns overnight

Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.

Bottoms released her tax returns from this past year and all the way back to the 2010 tax year. Her opponent, Mary Norwood, released her returns on November 20.

This comes on the heels of a debate Wednesday night in which race took center stage. Bottoms asked Norwood if she had used the word "thug" during an earlier debate between the two.

"Thug does not mean African-American," answered Norwood. "It means unethical behavior. And that can mean a person of whatever background."

Radio host Rashad Richey has been fielding calls -- some from angry listeners -- about race in the election on 1380 WAOK.

"For some people, race matters supremely," says Richey. "And for others, race doesn't matter as much."

After the exchange, Richey says it's been a hot topic on his radio program.

"When you start saying things like "thug," "Section 8," "welfare," for many people, over the course of decades, they have used those words as coded language to mean black," says Richey. "It doesn't necessarily mean that's what is meant. But, that's definitely how individuals in our community can interpret these words."

Meanwhile, Bottoms picked up the endorsement of two labor unions. The formal announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday. Mary Norwood also received a huge endorsement on Wednesday when former mayoral candidate Cathy Woolard announced her support for Norwood.

On Friday, both candidates will have a chance to gain more supporters. They'll participate in a panel discussion on education with Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen and other educators.

The discussion is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the gathering spot on Northyards Boulevard.

Also on Friday, the early voting period ends.

Bottoms and Norwood will square off in the run-off election on December 5.

