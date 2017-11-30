Suspects dressed as elderly men rob Brookhaven jewelry store

At first glance, it looks like surveillance video of two elderly men enjoying a Tuesday stroll down Dresden Drive in Brookhaven. But it's actually video of two armed robbery suspects, in disguise.

Police say the masks, the clothing and even the limp were all part of an act, and it worked. In the video, you can see as an employee of Ermitage Jewelers opens the door.

Minutes after the robbers hobble into the store, the gig is up. Police say the two men pepper sprayed employees before grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth or Rolex watches.

At one point, one of the thieves shows a gun, and then snatches even more jewelry.

Brookhaven Police tell CBS46 the two were in and out in six minutes.

