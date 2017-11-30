Most of metro Atlanta under dense fog advisory

You may need to pack some patience during the morning commute as foggy conditions are making travel tricky throughout metro Atlanta.

Nearly every county in metro Atlanta is under a dense fog advisory and will remain so until at least 9 a.m.

CBS46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey says visibility is at zero in many areas so make sure you use caution when traveling.

Warm weather is expected to continue Thursday as highs will reach near 70. We do have an increased chance of rain as we head through the day but those clouds decrease as we head into the weekend.

Amazing view of fog in Midtown this morning. pic.twitter.com/kaYrWX0I45 — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) November 30, 2017

