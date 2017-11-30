Woman watches as dog destroys vehicle

A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.

The woman posted the video to Facebook showing a pit bull ripping apart the front bumper of her minivan, all in front of a Dalton Police officer. The woman argues with the officer, who tells her there's nothing he can do about the dog.

He says the dog isn't being aggressive towards people and suggests they wait until the dog is finished. The officer says if he was to do something, the dog may become violent towards them.

Both stand and watch as the dog tears apart the front of the woman's vehicle. The video has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

