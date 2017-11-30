Woman killed in Forsyth County crash

A woman is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Forsyth County Monday afternoon.

Emily Osborn, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at the intersection of Dahlonega Highway and Punch Hammond Road.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle being driven by 61 year-old Pedro Rolon was waiting to turn left onto Punch Hammond Road when he was rear-ended by a moving truck being driven by 41 year-old James Lumpkin.

The moving truck then struck a vehicle being driven by Osborn, killing her instantly. Another passenger in the moving van was injured in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

It is also unclear if Lumpkin will face charges in the crash.

