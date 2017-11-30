Police searching for man missing for over 2 weeks

Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.

Charles Maddox, 45, last contacted his family during the morning of November 14 to let them know he was having car problems. After he didn't show up for work that day, his family reported him as missing.

Maddox is described as a white male standing around 6'4" tall and weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a black 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with the Georgia license tag of RDA 6253.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3915.

