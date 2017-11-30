Man critically injured in Stone Mountain shooting

Elvin R. Mitchell, an Atlanta businessman convicted of paying over $1 million to unnamed city officials in a bribery scheme, has reported to federal prison.More >
Elvin R. Mitchell, an Atlanta businessman convicted of paying over $1 million to unnamed city officials in a bribery scheme, has reported to federal prison.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot at a Chevron gas station location in DeKalb County.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot at a Chevron gas station location in DeKalb County.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following a shootout in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following a shootout in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.More >
Police say a man was arrested after he repeatedly rammed patrol cars in Hapeville and fought with officers.More >
Police say a man was arrested after he repeatedly rammed patrol cars in Hapeville and fought with officers.More >
Police say 29 thefts were reported across neighborhoods in Conyers late Tuesday and early Wednesday.More >
Police say 29 thefts were reported across neighborhoods in Conyers late Tuesday and early Wednesday.More >
The city of Brookhaven is trying something new to help reduce the number of false security alarms. Instead of levying fines against the homeowner or business owner, the city will fine the security companies.More >
The city of Brookhaven is trying something new to help reduce the number of false security alarms. Instead of levying fines against the homeowner or business owner, the city will fine the security companies.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot at a Chevron gas station location in DeKalb County.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot at a Chevron gas station location in DeKalb County.More >
A New Jersey man who failed to appear for sentencing for aggravated assault on a police officer has been captured in Georgia.More >
A New Jersey man who failed to appear for sentencing for aggravated assault on a police officer has been captured in Georgia.More >
At first glance, it looks like surveillance video of two elderly men enjoying a Tuesday stroll down Dresden Drive in Brookhaven.More >
At first glance, it looks like surveillance video of two elderly men enjoying a Tuesday stroll down Dresden Drive in Brookhaven.More >
Dunwoody Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of diamonds from an area jewelry store on November 22.More >
Dunwoody Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of diamonds from an area jewelry store on November 22.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >