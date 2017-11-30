Man critically injured in Stone Mountain shooting

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Chevron gas station on the 1100 block of North Hairston Road.

The victim's identity has not been released and he is only described as a 21 year-old man.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

