School crossing guard struck and killed by vehicle while directing traffic

A crossing guard for a Cobb County school was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic Thursday morning.

The woman was struck around 9 a.m. in front of Lindley Middle School on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton.

Police say a Ford Focus traveling at a high rate of speed crossed over the middle lane and struck the woman. The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated out and he was taken to Grady Hospital. No word on his condition at this time.

The identity of the guard has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

School principal Dana Giles released this statement regarding the death:

"Dear Lindley Middle School Families,

It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that a crossing guard directing traffic at Lindley Middle school was struck by a vehicle and killed this morning as students were arriving at school.

I want to assure you that no students were involved or injured. Understandably, students and staff are shaken by what happened, whether they witnessed it or have since heard about it. Our counselors, joined by counselors from neighboring schools and specialists from the Cobb County School District Prevention/Intervention team, are providing support to students and staff.

The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is investigating.

We will share additional information if/when it becomes available.

As always, the safety and support of our students is of paramount importance and we will take any and all steps necessary to provide both."

CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will provide updates as new information is learned.

