School crossing guard struck and killed by vehicle while directing traffic

A crossing guard for a Cobb County school was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Thursday morning.More >
A father and his stepson are dead following a fire at their Cobb County home late Tuesday night.More >
A woman will likely face charges after she drove up over the curb and fatally struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Before you board the plane headed for grandma’s house, keep in mind, you have rights as an airline passenger.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.More >
A man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford home.More >
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >
