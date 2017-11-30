E.R. Mitchell, man at center of Atlanta City Hall bribery scandal, reports to federal prison early

Elvin R. Mitchell, an Atlanta businessman convicted of paying over $1 million to unnamed city officials in a bribery scheme, has reported to federal prison.

Mitchell reported to Federal Correctional Facility Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery Alabama on Nov. 21. He was required to report to prison by Friday, Dec. 1.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiratorial bribery and money laundering in January 2017. He was at the heart of a corruption investigation involving city of Atlanta contracts.

Mitchell's activity at city hall was called a brazen scheme to buy government contracts. Mitchell was charged with conspiracy to bribery and laundering about $1 million, all to influence contracts at city hall. The charges say Mitchell laundered money and bribed an unnamed individual for the five years from 2010 to August 2015.

Just one month later, in September 2015, someone thought he was talking to law enforcement. Someone threw a brick with the words "shut up" scrawled on it into his home and also left three dead rats behind.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.