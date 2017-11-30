Brookhaven to go after security companies for false alarms

The past decade saw Dunwoody founded, followed by Brookhaven, Tucker and most recently Stonecrest. Vista Grove is now the latest effort to get off the ground.More >
The city of Brookhaven is trying something new to help reduce the number of false security alarms. Instead of levying fines against the homeowner or business owner, the city will fine the security companies.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot at a Chevron gas station location in DeKalb County.More >
A New Jersey man who failed to appear for sentencing for aggravated assault on a police officer has been captured in Georgia.More >
At first glance, it looks like surveillance video of two elderly men enjoying a Tuesday stroll down Dresden Drive in Brookhaven.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.More >
A man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford home.More >
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >
