Young girl recovering after being shot in the hand

A 11 year-old girl is recovering at an area hospital after she was shot in the hand Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home on the 1700 block of Stanton Road in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, the girl was retrieving items from a vehicle for her aunt when she found the gun. She picked it up and it went off, striking her in the hand.

She was taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The girl was in the care of her aunt when the incident happened. No word on if the aunt will face charges.

The incident remains under investigations.

