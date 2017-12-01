Dozens displaced after fire at Atlanta apartment complex

DeKalb County firefighters were able to rescue the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover accident Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
As many as 40 people have been displaced following a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday.More >
The past decade saw Dunwoody founded, followed by Brookhaven, Tucker and most recently Stonecrest. Vista Grove is now the latest effort to get off the ground.More >
The city of Brookhaven is trying something new to help reduce the number of false security alarms. Instead of levying fines against the homeowner or business owner, the city will fine the security companies.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
